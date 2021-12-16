Catholic World News

Blood of St. Januarius does not liquefy

December 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The blood of St. Januarius did not liquefy during a ceremony in the cathedral of Naples on December 16.



A vial of the blood of St. Januarius, the patron of Naples, is exposed for veneration three times each year: on the saint’s feast day, September 19; on the first Saturday in May; and on December 16, the anniversary of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius. The miraculous liquefication of the blood had been observed on the two previous occasions this year.



The failure of the saint’s blood to liquefy has been associated with natural disasters in Naples.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!