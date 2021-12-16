Catholic World News

Earliest creche figures on display in Roman basilica

December 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Some of the earliest known Nativity figures are currently on display in the underground chapel of St. Mary Major basilica. The figures were commissioned by Pope Nicholas IV in 1292— in imitation of the creche built by St. Francis of Assisi in Grecchio, Italy, in 1223. Pope Nicholas IV was the first Franciscan to be elected Pontiff.

