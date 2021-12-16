Catholic World News

New Zealand commission rips Church response to abuse charge against bishop

December 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The report from a government investigating commission in New Zealand has questioned the Vatican’s handling of a sex-abuse charge against a bishop.



Bishop Charles Drennan resigned from the Palmerston North diocese in 2019, after a Vatican inquiry into sex-abuse charges. But the commission questioned whether the Vatican is monitoring his activities in retirement. “Real concerns arise about the safety of others when only the Holy See can make certain decisions,” the report said.



The report also quoted Cardinal John Dew of Wellington, New Zealand, who reportedly said of Drennan: “I really don’t know why he is still a bishop.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!