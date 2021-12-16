Catholic World News

Georgetown medical school offers new ‘diversity’ track

December 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The medical school at Georgetown, America’s oldest Catholic university, is offering students an option for a “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” track in their studies. The new option will enable students to explore “complex perspectives relating to race/ethnicity, socioeconomic status, ability, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, and life experiences.”

