Canada sets aside $31.3B to compensate indigenous children

December 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Canada has offered 40 billion Canadian dollars (31.3 billion US dollars) to 55,000 to compensate 55,000 “indigenous children and families in foster care for suffering discrimination,” the Reuters news agency reported.



A recent meeting between Pope Francis and Canadian indigenous leaders about abuses suffered in the Indian residential school system was postponed because of Covid concerns.

