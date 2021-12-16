Catholic World News

New religious body adds to Islamization in Pakistan

December 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Islam is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 234 million (map), the fifth most populous in the world. 96% of Pakistan’s people are Muslim, 2% are Christian, and 1% are Hindu.



Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the new body, Rehmatul-lil-Alameen [Mercy for all the Worlds], will “ensure the implementation of the teachings of Muhammad in Pakistani society, namely by monitoring schools’ curricula, promoting Islamic research in universities and halting the spread of vulgar and blasphemous content on social media,” according to the report.

