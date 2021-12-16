Catholic World News

Papal letter pays tribute to Cardinal Simoni, Albania’s persecuted Church

December 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis paid tribute to Cardinal Ernest Simoni, 93, in a letter commemorating the 5th anniversary of his being named a cardinal and the 65th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood.



Described as Albania’s living martyr, Cardinal Simoni was imprisoned for 28 years and tortured during the brutal Communist regime of Enver Hoxha.



At “the end of that dramatic experience” [of persecution], the Church in Albania “resumed serving the Lord and the brethren with joy and meekness, placing charity above all else,” the Pope added in his letter.

