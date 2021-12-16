Catholic World News

Amid war, Ethiopia’s Eastern Catholic church forms youth in peacemaking

December 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on One (CNEWA)

CWN Editor's Note: The Ethiopian Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) is an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See. It has fewer than 100,000 members in a nation of 108 million.



Ethiopian and Eritrean troops are fighting against a rebel coalition (the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces) in the Tigray War, which began in November 2020.

