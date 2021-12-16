Catholic World News

‘They are a people who suffer’: papal appeal for Haiti

December 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: A fuel tanker explosion in Haiti on December 14 killed at least 75 people.



“In the past few hours there has been a devastating explosion in Cap-Haïtien, northern Haiti, in which many people, including many children, have lost their lives. Poor Haiti, one thing after another; they are a people who suffer,” Pope Francis said following his general audience. “Let us pray, let us pray for Haiti, they are good people, religious people, but they are suffering so much.”



“I am close to the inhabitants of that city and the families of the victims, as well as the injured,” he continued. “I invite you to join me in praying for these brothers and sisters of ours, who are so sorely tried.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!