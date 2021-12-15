Catholic World News

Catholics protest ‘pure defamation’ against Missionaries of Charity in India

December 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The editor of the Catholic weekly Indian Currents has complained of “pure defamation” by Hindu nationalists against the Missionaries of Charity in India.



Father Suresh Mathew spoke to the Fides news service in response to a charge of proselytism, made against the members of the order founded by Mother Teresa. Hindu zealots said that the Missionaries of Charity required residents of a home for girls to wear a crucifox and read the Bible. The charge—lodged in the state of Gujarat—alleged “a criminal attempt to force girls to religious conversion.”

