Church leaders plea for security in Jerusalem’s Christian quarter

December 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The leaders of Christian communities in the Holy Land have joined in a plea for government officials for “safeguarding the integrity of the Christian quarter in the Old City of Jerusalem.”



In a statement signed by Catholic and Orthodox patriarchs and Protestant leaders, the Christian leader acknowledged “with gratitude” the commitment of Israel to protect the Christian shrines. But they pointed to “innumerable attacks” on Church institutions, which they attributed to “radical groups” hoping to eliminate the Christian presence.



The statement also called attention to the benefits that Christian pilgrims bring to the Israeli economy—estimated at roughly $3 billion a year—and the disproportionate contribution that Christian institutions make to the health and humanitarian services in the region.

