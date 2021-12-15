Catholic World News

Council for Economy meets on 2022 Vatican budget

December 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Council for the Economy met on December 14-15 to discuss prospects for the 2022 budget of the Holy See.



The sessions also included discussion of the Vatican’s investment strategy, and a business plan submitted by the auditor general, the Vatican announced.



Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the president of the Council for the Economy, chaired the meeting.

