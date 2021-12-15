Catholic World News

Death threats reported by Texas archbishop

December 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Texas are investigating a death threat against Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Stiller of San Antonio.



The archbishop reportedly receiving a call demanding money and threatening him if he did not comply. The archdiocese disclosed that security had been heightened around the archbishop, but then relaxed.

