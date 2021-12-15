Catholic World News

Caritas launches 3-year ‘Together We’ campaign

December 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: As it celebrates its 70th anniversary, Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies, has launched a three-year campaign called “Together We.”



Pope Francis is encouraging participation in the campaign.



“Inspired by Laudato si’ and Fratelli tutti, our campaign aims at bringing people together to carry out new actions and initiatives, especially at the grassroots level, which combat poverty, restore dignity to the excluded and protect nature, in the spirit of integral ecology,” the federation said in a statement.

