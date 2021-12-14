Catholic World News

Celebrating 70 years, Caritas Internationalis aims to tackle new challenges

December 14, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis is the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies.



On December 12, Pope Francis praised Caritas and its initiatives but added, “Continue your work in streamlining the organization so that the money doesn’t go to the organization but to the poor. Streamline the organization well.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!