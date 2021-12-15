Catholic World News

EU bishops, other Christian leaders urge people to get vaccinated against Covid

December 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The presidents of COMECE (the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU) and the Conference of European Churches (a fellowship of over 100 Orthodox and Protestant communities) have issued a joint statement appealing for people to get vaccinated against Covid.



Vaccination rates in Europe vary from 25% in Bosnia and Herzegovina to 88% in Portugal, according to the New York Times.



“COVID-19 infections are still on the rise in Europe, while doctors and paramedics are exhausted and hospitals face the risk of imminent collapse,” the Christian leaders said in their joint statement. “Vaccination offers protection not only to ourselves but also to our brothers and sisters, particularly the more fragile among us. It is thus an act of love and care and also one of responsibility and social justice.”

