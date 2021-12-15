Catholic World News

Italian bishops, Vatican newspaper renew spotlight on plight of refugees

December 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano devoted its most prominent front-page coverage on December 14 to the 2021 right to asylum report by the Italian bishops’ Migrantes Foundation.



The 360-page report, subtitled “The obstacles towards an ever greater ‘we,’” discusses the “wars and other crises that bring the number of people in flight in the world [82.4 million] to the highest level ever, although fewer and fewer migrants obtain protection in Europe, where instead internal borders return, with an improper spread of controls, and where solidarity seems to be on the decline.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!