Supreme Court declines to block New York vaccine mandate

December 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court has declined to block implementation of a Covid-vaccine mandate for health-care workers.



The court turned down an emergency appeal from health-care workers who argued that they were being required to violate their religious beliefs in order to keep their jobs.



In a blistering dissent from the majority opinon, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote: “It is astonishing that the Court tolerates this blatant invasion of religious freedom by a bigoted Governor and her health bureaucrats on the pretext of a never-ending ‘emergency’ that morphs as rapidly as the virus itself.”

