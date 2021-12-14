Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke thanks God during 1st public Mass since Covid recovery

December 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On December 11, Cardinal Raymond Burke, 73, celebrated the traditional Latin Mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Wisconsin.

