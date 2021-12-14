Catholic World News

Prelate discusses his work in interpreting canon law

December 14, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Carmelite Archbishop Filippo Iannone, 64, discussed the work of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts, of which he was been president since 2018.



“The major part of our work is dedicated to responding to questions regarding concrete issues that we receive from diocesan bishops, from the staff of ecclesiastical tribunals, from religious superiors,” he said. “In fact, the dicastery receives precise requests regarding not so much, or not directly, the authentic interpretation of canon law, but its application in individual cases that come to light in daily life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!