Gozo residents protest outside Malta archbishop’s office

December 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Residents of Gozo, Malta’s second-largest island, are protesting a “land grab they accuse the Archbishop [Charles Scicluna] of enabling,” according to the report. Speculators are “threatening many residents in Qala and Nadur with eviction, increasing the leases of farmers and building monstrous projects that are ruining Gozo’s landscape and natural environment,” according to a group opposed to the transfer of an abbey’s undeveloped land.

