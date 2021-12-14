Catholic World News

Disability or chronic illness does not make life less sacred, Pope says

December 14, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: On December 13, Pope Francis received hundreds of people associated with the Seraphic Institute of Assisi (Italian website), which is celebrating its 150th anniversary.



The Pope emphasized that the value of a person is not determined by ability and that caring for persons with disabilities is a “sharing of gifts.”



Persons with disabilities must be seen “as one of us, who must be at the center of our care and our concern, and also at the center of everyone’s attention and of policies,” the Pope said. “This is a goal of civilization.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!