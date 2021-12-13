Catholic World News

Vatican apologizes for snub to dissident LGBT group

December 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The general secretariat of the Synod of Bishops has issued a formal apology for removing online references to a group that has been cautioned by the Vatican and the US bishops because of his stance on homosexuality.



Thierry Bonaventura, the communications director for the Vatican office, apologized “to all LGBT and to the members of New Ways Ministries for the pain caused” by removing the group from a list of resources. He encouraged New Ways Ministries to play an active role in consultations leading up to the 2023 meeting of the Synod.



In 1999, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith issued a caution about the work of New Ways Ministries, noting the group’s ambiguous statements on homosexuality. In 2011, citing similar concerns, the US bishops’ conference said that New Ways Ministries should not be regarded as an authentic Catholic organization.

