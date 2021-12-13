Catholic World News

Vatican releases ritual for institution of catechists

December 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for Divine Worship has released the text of a ritual for the institution of lay Catholics into the office of Catechist.



The ritual—released in a Latin editio typica, to be adapted by the world’s episcopal conferences in various translations—follows the papal motu propro Antiquum Minsterium, with which Pope Francis formally instituted the office of catechist.



In releasing the ritual, Archbishop Arthur Roche, the prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship, describes the office of catechist as “a stable form of service rendered to the local Church.” He encourages bishops to exercise “due discernment” in choosing candidates for that office, says that they should not ordinarily include clerics or religious, or religious instructors in schools.

