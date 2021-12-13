Catholic World News

Papal condolences for US tornado victims

December 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message of condolence to victims of tornadoes that tore through the southern and central United States.



In a telegram to Archbishop José Gomez, the president of the US bishops’ conference, the Pontiff promised his “heartfelt prayers that almighty God will grant eternal peace to those who have died, comfort to those who mourn their loss, and strength to all those affected by this immense tragedy.”

