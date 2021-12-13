Catholic World News

Make a concrete resolution as Christmas approaches, Pope tells pilgrims

December 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: During his December 12 Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on Luke 3:10-18, the Gospel reading for Gaudete Sunday, the Third Sunday of Advent. “Each of us – let’s not forget this – has a mission to accomplish,” Pope Francis said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “So, let’s not be afraid to ask the Lord: what should I do?” Suggesting acts of service, charity, forgiveness, and prayer, he added, “Let’s choose something concrete, even if it is small, that is adapted to our situation in life, and let’s continue doing it to prepare us for this Christmas.”

