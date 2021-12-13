Catholic World News

Papal preacher’s 2nd Advent sermon: ‘God sent into our hearts the Spirit of His Son’

December 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on Cantalamessa.org

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, the preacher of the papal household since 1980, customarily preaches sermons to the Pope and members of the Roman Curia on Fridays of Advent and Lent. The theme of his first Advent sermon was “God sent His Son, that we might be adopted as God’s children.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!