UN leader meets with Vatican cardinal, affirms support for Muslim-Catholic interreligious initiative

December 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on Higher Committee of Human Fraternity

CWN Editor's Note: The Higher Committee for Human Fraternity was formed in the wake of Pope Francis’s 2019 apostolic journey to the United Arab Emirates, during which the Pope and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar signed the Document on Human Fraternity.

