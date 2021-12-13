Catholic World News

In Karnataka, priest attacked, religious books burned

December 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The southwestern Indian state of Karnataka (map) is 84% Hindu, 13% Muslim, and 2% Christian. In incidents in different cities, a man attacked a priest outside his residence, and radical Hindus set fire to Christian books.

