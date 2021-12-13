Catholic World News

Spain’s deputy PM, a Communist, meets with Pope

December 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Yolanda Díaz, the Second Deputy Prime Minister of Spain and a member of the nation’s Communist Party, was received by Pope Francis on December 11 in what she described as a “very cordial” and “exciting” meeting. Díaz also serves as Spain’s Minister of Labor and Social Economy.



According to the report, the parties discussed decent work and climate change during their 40-minute meeting. Díaz presented the Pope with two gifts: a stole made from recycled plastic and a copy of Rosalía de Castro’s 1880 poem collection Follas Novas.

