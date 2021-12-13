Catholic World News

Renew zeal for Confession, Vatican cardinal urges priests

December 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to confessors for Christmas 2021 (Italian text), Cardinal Mauro Piacenza, Major Penitentiary of the Apostolic Penitentiary, asked, “If the evil of the world is always in some way linked to sin, what can be done that is more useful and necessary than ‘freeing from evil’ done, through the ministry of reconciliation?”



The prelate added, “The confessor knows well that he is participating in the only authentic revolution: that of mercy and goodness, of truth and justice, in the ‘revolution of Lov’ inaugurated by Jesus Christ, who revealed to us that God himself is Love.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!