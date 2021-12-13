Catholic World News

France’s Interior Minister condemns threats against Catholics during procession

December 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The threats made against those taking part in a Marian procession in Nanterre included “cries of ‘Kafirs,’ an Arabic term meaning ‘infidels,’ and ‘Wallah [I swear] on the Quran I will cut your throat,’” according to the report.



“They then threw water on us, then grabbed one of the torches which they then threw in our direction,” said Deacon Jean-Marc Sertillange.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

