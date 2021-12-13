Catholic World News

Be attentive to potential abuse of power in new religious communities, Pope tells Curial office

December 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On December 11, Pope Francis addressed members of the Congregation for the Institutes of Consecrated Life and the Societies of Apostolic Life, who had gathered in Rome for their plenary assembly.



Emphasizing the importance of discerning and accompanying new religious communities, the Pope called for “attention to the founders, who sometimes tend to be self-referential, to feel that they are the sole custodians or interpreters of the charism, as if they were above the Church. The Pope also called for “attention to abuses of authority and power.”



Pope Francis also suggested that an absence of vocations in older religious communities is a punishment from God. “When God wants to annihilate a person, annihilate a people, or —let’s say —an institution, he makes it remain —says Malachi –’without roots and without buds.’ If we do not have this Deuteronomic memory and do not have the courage to take from it the sap to grow, we will not even have buds. A powerful curse: to be rootless and budless.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!