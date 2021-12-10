Catholic World News

Texas judge rules against abortion law’s enforcement provision

December 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: A Texas judge has ruled that the state should not enforce a controversial provision of a new law restricting abortion.



Judge David Peeples ruled that by allowing any citizen to enforce the law, the legislation is unconstitutional. However his decision did not include an injunction against the law—thus leaving room for further legal challenges.



The US Supreme Court has declined to consider the law until there is a legal challenge—which could arise only if and when the law is enforced an abortionist faces criminal charges.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!