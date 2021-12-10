Catholic World News

European bishops’ legal advisors ponder Covid restrictions

December 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on CCEE

CWN Editor's Note: Grégor Puppinck, director of the European Centre for Law and Justice, addressed the bishops’ legal advisors and “highlighted some situations of difficulty,” in the words of the Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe. Puppinck, who is also a pro-life advocate, “made a heartfelt appeal to legal advisors to study religious freedom in greater depth and the consequences that any compression of this right can have on the lives of believers.”



“The Catholic Church,” he added, “must continue to be the place par excellence where freedom and reason are promoted and safeguarded.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!