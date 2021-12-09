Catholic World News

Pope quietly honors Immaculate Conception on feast day

December 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis paid a quiet visit to the statue of the Immaculate Conception at Rome’s Spanish Steps on December 8.



Traditionally the Pontiff leads prayers at the statue each year on the afternoon of the feast day. But Pope Francis had announced that he would not lead a public ceremony, because of concerns about the transmission of the Covid virus. However, he traveled across the city early in the morning to lay a wreath at the foot of the statue.

