Missouri city bans the use of conversion therapy on minors

December 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a unanimous vote, the city council in Independence, a Missouri city of 120,000, took aim at “mental health therapy which seeks to change, eliminate or reduce behaviors, expressions, attractions or feelings related to a patient’s sexual orientation or gender identity.” Violators of the ordinance face a $500 fine.

