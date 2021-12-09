Catholic World News

New bishop installed in Crookston, 8 months after predecessor’s resignation over cover-up

December 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Hoeppner of Crookston, Minnesota, resigned in April, at the request of Pope Francis, after a Vatican investigation into charges that he had covered up sex-abuse complaints.



“The Diocese of Crookston has been through difficulties and struggles,” Bishop Andrew Cozzens said at his December 6 installation Mass. “It doesn’t help to pretend these have not happened.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

