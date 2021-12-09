Catholic World News

The pandemic calls for a culture of care, Pope says in interview

December 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The more we suffer, the more we feel we also need a Cyrenian to help us carry our cross,” Pope Francis said in OSA, an Italian cooperative that provides health welfare services. “God always finds a way to make himself present within our lives, even when we feel he is far away or we feel abandoned. This is our strength. And even if we don’t know it, Easter is already at work in that darkness”

