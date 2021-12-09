Catholic World News

Seek holiness humbly, in ordinary life, as the Virgin Mary did, Pope tells pilgrims

December 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On December 8, the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Pope Francis delivered an Angelus address to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.



Following his address, he reflected on his recent apostolic journey to Cyprus and Greece.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!