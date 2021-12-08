Catholic World News

CWN closed for feast of the Immaculate Conception

December 08, 2021

The offices of Catholic World News will be closed on Wednesday, December 8, so that our staff can celebrate the feast of the Immaculate Conception. Barring unexpected developments, there will be no CWNews items posted on December 8. Regular headline coverage will resume on Thursday, December 9.

