Catholic World News

Australian archbishop raps new restrictions on freedoms of religious institutions

December 07, 2021

» Continue to this story on Melbourne Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Peter Comensoli of Melbourne, Australia, has decried the passage of new legislation that restricts the protections accorded to religious groups in anti-discrimination law.



The new bill is “an unbalanced law on people of faith,” the archbishop said. He remarked that Catholic institutions will now face new burdens, despite the lack of any evidence of discrimination. The law, he said, is “a serious overreach by the Victorian government into the rightful freedoms of faith-based organizations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!