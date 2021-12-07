Catholic World News

Student sues school over 1-game suspension, arguing gender policy infringes on speech, religious rights

December 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic student at a New Hampshire public school “in fact denied, and will continue to deny, that any person can belong to a gender other than that of ‘male’ or ‘female,’” according to a New York Post article on his lawsuit.

