Catholic World News

Bishops of Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands decry ‘witchcraft, polygamy, war, and female homicide’

December 07, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the two Pacific nations made their remarks in a joint pastoral letter, “Salt and Light: The Catholic Church and Society.”



Papua New Guinea, a nation of 7.3 million (map), is 64% Protestant and 31% Catholic, with 3% adhering to ethnic religions. The Solomon Islands, a nation of 685,000 (map), is 95% Christian (21% Catholic) and 3% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!