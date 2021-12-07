Catholic World News

Apostolic nuncio to EU dies of Covid

December 07, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Aldo Giordano, the Holy See’s representative to the European Union, has died of Covid at the age of 67. The prelate contracted Covid while attending the International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest, the Italian Catholic news agency SIR reported, citing a statement from the apostolic nunciature to the EU.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!