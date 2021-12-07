Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat weighs in on UN plan to combat human trafficking

December 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The UN recently hosted a high-level meeting to assess the progress of its 2010 Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons.



“Despite the alarming situation and the many challenges that we face, there has been significant progress in a number of crucial areas,” said Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations. “The Holy See will continue to play its role in preventing, denouncing and combatting this plague and in promoting a model of cooperation based on fraternity, solidarity, and commitment capable of remedying the globalization of indifference in which human trafficking thrives.”

