Catholic World News

Pope asks pardon for sins that drove Catholic, Orthodox apart

December 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “Worldly concerns poisoned us, weeds of suspicion increased our distance and we ceased to nurture communion,” Pope Francis said in a meeting with Archbishop Ieronymos II of Athens and All Greece, the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Greece (CNEWA profile). “Shamefully — I acknowledge this for the Catholic Church — actions and decisions that had little or nothing to do with Jesus and the Gospel — but were instead marked by a thirst for advantage and power — gravely weakened our communion.”



Pope St. John Paul II spoke similar words during his own apostolic journey to Greece in 2001.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!