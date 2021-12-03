Pro-life leaders react to President Biden’s statements about Dobbs abortion case
December 03, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: On December 1, the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the constitutionality of Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act, which offers legal protection to most unborn children after the 15th week of pregnancy. Some justices appeared willing to uphold the constitutionality of the act— angering others.
“I support Roe v. Wade,” President Biden said of the case. “I think it’s a rational position to take. And I continue to support it.”
