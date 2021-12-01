Catholic World News

Justices seem willing to allow Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban

December 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the constitutionality of Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act, which offers legal protection to most unborn children after the 15th week of pregnancy.



“Pre-born babies and their moms need our prayers and fasting, especially tomorrow [December 1],” the US bishops’ pro-life office said on the eve of the oral arguments.

