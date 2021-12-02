Catholic World News

Pope, in Cyprus, puts focus on migration

December 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis arrived in Cyprus on December 2, and told a welcoming crowd: “Walls do not and should not exist in the Catholic Church.”



The Pope’s arrival in Cyprus was the first stop in a trip that will take him next to Greece. He will return to Rome on Monday.

